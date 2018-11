Apothéloz' Traum wird wahr

View this post on Instagram

Yeeessss, YOUNG DRIVER CHALLENGE 2018 WINNER!!! Massive step foreward in my career and I will do everything to make 2019 a special one. 🎉Congrats🎉 also to @francescoruga_official and @leonardo.tinland. I really hope to see you at the track next year!! #youngdriverchallenge18 #youngdriverchallenge #autoscout24ch #seatschweiz