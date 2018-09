Erneut kein Podestplatz für Krummenacher

View this post on Instagram

🎤 I leave the circuit one place further ahead in the standings than I was after Portimao. I was fourth on the same points as the third-placed rider and now I’m third, eight points ahead of fourth. It wasn’t an easy race, especially at the start, but I’m pleased because I gave it my all and couldn’t have done more. After lap ten, I started to pick up the pace, lapping with times similar to those of the leading group, but by then I was too far back to be able to reach them. We have two races left to run, at San Juan, in Argentina on 14 October and then Qatar on 27 October. I’m confident and my aim is to get back to the podium, I hope to do just that and round out the 2018 season as well as possible #frenchworldsbk | #worldssp | #yamaharacing | #racinglife | #forzarandy | #soprema | #dienerag | #riederertransporte | #bardahloil | #yamahaswitzerland | #sidi | #shoei | #ixs | #tissot | #universaljob