Kevin Kuhn wechselt nach Belgien

📢U23 World Cup winner @kuhn_kev🇨🇭& @Thomastheo9🇫🇷join #tormanscross!@wellensonline🎙️"Our group is growing towards its final composition for next winter. Our young riders can slowly grow in our new project. Kevin & Théo are talented and motivated!"



📄https://t.co/Mrg1hNxqho pic.twitter.com/shlMFKY2Kr