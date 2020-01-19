×

Siri Wigger sprintet zu Gold

Gibswiler Langläuferin gewinnt

Triumph für Siri Wigger: Die Gibswilerin gewinnt an den Olympischen Jugendspielen (YOG) in Lausanne die Goldmedaille.

Agentur
sda
Sonntag, 19. Januar 2020, 09:15 Uhr Gibswiler Langläuferin gewinnt
SWITZERLAND YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES
Silver medalist Maerta Rosenberg from Sweden, left, and Gold medalist Siri Wigger from Switzerland, right, arrive at the finish line of the women's Cross-Country Cross Free of the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, in Vallee de Joux, Switzerland, S
Siri Wigger reisst nach dem Zieleinlauf die Arme hoch.
Foto: Keystone
SWITZERLAND YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES
Gold medalist Siri Wigger from Switzerland poses after the medal ceremony of the women's Cross-Country Cross Free of the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday, January 18, 2020. The 3rd Winter Youth Olympic Games tak
Die Gibswilerin zeigt stolz ihre Goldmedaille.
Foto: Keystone
SWITZERLAND YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES
Gold medalist Siri Wigger from Switzerland celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony of the women's Cross-Country Cross Free of the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday, January 18, 2020. The 3rd Winter You
Die Langläuferin des SC am Bachtel bei der Siegerehrung.
Foto: Keystone
SWITZERLAND YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES
Silver medalist Maerta Rosenberg from Sweden, gold medalist Siri Wigger from Switzerland, and bronze medalist Tove Ericsson from Sweden, from left, pose on the podium during the medal ceremony of the women's Cross-Country Cross Free of the Lausanne 2020 W
Die drei Medaillengewinnerinnen auf einen Blick.
Foto: Keystone
SWITZERLAND YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES
Bronze medalist Tove Ericsson from Sweden, gold medalist Siri Wigger from Switzerland, and silver medalist Maerta Rosenberg from Sweden, from left, pose after the medal ceremony of the women's Cross-Country Cross Free of the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Oly
Siri Wigger mit Maerta Rosenberg und Tove Ericsson.
Foto: Keystone
SWITZERLAND YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES
Silver medalist Maerta Rosenberg from Sweden, gold medalist Siri Wigger from Switzerland, and bronze medalist Tove Ericsson from Sweden, from left, celebrate in front of the finish line of the women's Cross-Country Cross Free of the Lausanne 2020 Winter Y
Grosse Freude bei den drei Medaillengewinnerinnen.
Foto: Keystone
SWITZERLAND YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES
Gold medalist, Siri Wigger, left, and 7th placed, Antonin Savary, right, from Switzerland, react after the women's Cross-Country Cross Free of the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, in Vallee de Joux, Switzerland, Saturday, January 18, 2020. The 3r
Siri Wigger freut sich mit ihrem Trainer über den Erfolg.
Foto: Keystone
SWITZERLAND YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES
Gold medalist, Siri Wigger from Switzerland, in action during the Cross-Country Cross Free of the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, in Vallee de Joux, Switzerland, Saturday, January 18, 2020. The 3rd Winter Youth Olympic Games take place in Lausan
Die 16-Jährige auf dem Weg zur Goldmedaille.
Foto: Keystone
SWITZERLAND YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES
Gold medalist, Siri Wigger from Switzerland, in action during the Cross-Country Cross Free of the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, in Vallee de Joux, Switzerland, Saturday, January 18, 2020. The 3rd Winter Youth Olympic Games take place in Lausan
Kraftvoll: Siri Wigger gab schon auf der ersten Runde das Tempo vor.
Foto: Keystone
SWITZERLAND YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES
From the left, silver medalist, Maerta Rosenberg from Sweden, Gold medalist, Siri Wigger from Switzerland, and bronze medalist, Tove Ericsson from Sweden, celebrate on the podium of the women's Cross-Country Cross Free of.the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Ol
Nochmals ein Medailljubel bei prächtigem Sonnenschein.
Foto: Keystone
/

Am neunten Wettkampftag der Olympischen Jugendspiele gibt es für die gastgebende Schweiz eine weitere Goldmedaille .

Duell gegen zwei Schwedinnen

Im Free-Final der Langläuferinnen im Vallée de Joux war Siri Wigger nicht zu bezwingen. Die 16-Jährige vom Skiclub am Bachtel verwies im Final die Schwedinnen Maerta Rosenberg und Tove Ericsson auf die weiteren Ränge.

Wigger führte bereits nach der ersten Runde des Finalrennens das Feld an.

Im zweiten Umgang des in der Freien Technik ausgetragenen Wettbewerbs liess sich die Oberländerin ein wenig zurückfallen, blieb aber in Lauerstellung und überholte schliesslich in der letzten Kurve, zur Freude der zahlreichen Zuschauer, die beiden vor ihr liegenden Schwedinnen.

«Ich freue mich riesieg, dass ich vor dem Heimpublikum den Sieg holen konnte.»
Siri Wigger, Langläuferin aus Gibswil

«Ich freue mich riesig, dass ich vor dem Heimpublikum den Sieg holen konnte», sagte die überglückliche Gibswilerin.

Stärkster Schweizer Langläufer war Antonin Savary, der trotz grosser Konkurrenz den Final erreichte und Siebter wurde.

Nebst Wigger schaffte es am Samstag mit Bianca Gisler eine zweite Schweizerin aufs Podest. Sie sicherte sich im Slopestyle-Snowboard Bronze.

