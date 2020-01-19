Siri Wigger sprintet zu Gold

Silver medalist Maerta Rosenberg from Sweden, left, and Gold medalist Siri Wigger from Switzerland, right, arrive at the finish line of the women's Cross-Country Cross Free of the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, in Vallee de Joux, Switzerland, S Siri Wigger reisst nach dem Zieleinlauf die Arme hoch. Foto: Keystone

Silver medalist Maerta Rosenberg from Sweden, gold medalist Siri Wigger from Switzerland, and bronze medalist Tove Ericsson from Sweden, from left, pose on the podium during the medal ceremony of the women's Cross-Country Cross Free of the Lausanne 2020 W Die drei Medaillengewinnerinnen auf einen Blick. Foto: Keystone

