Erster Sieg für Fuchs mit Tam Tam

View this post on Instagram

World Cup Doha 2019✅ It was very busy and interesting 3 days of racing🤩🤣 Happy with all my results and finishing with 🥉in 200 IM🥳💚💙💛❤️ See you next week in Neuchâtel for Swiss Championship🇨🇭💪🇨🇭 #swimming #swissswimming #teamtyr #tyrsport #finaworldcup2019 #doha