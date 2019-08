Isabel Derungs legt Babypause ein

View this post on Instagram

This was the last line of my mum‘s last season, and the very first one of my life! I was just 1.5 weeks old, nobody even knew I existed. By the end of the year I will turn 9 months old and be excited to do fun stuff like this on my own. Till then I hope Mama does it for and with me... * #yesiwill * 📲-followmaster @wendelingauger 🙏🏽 * Thanks for the loyal support @swisssnowboard @swisssnowboardgirls @pocsports @ridesnowboardseu @radixzuerich @schweizersporthilfe News swiss-ski.ch: https://www.swiss-ski.ch/newsroom/news/babypause-fuer-isabel-derungs/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/swissskiteam/status/1166651378812542976