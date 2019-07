EM-Gold und Rekord für Djakovic

View this post on Instagram

🥇🥇 2x GOLD 🥇🥇 and 🇨🇭🇨🇭 2x SWISS RECORD 🇨🇭🇨🇭 Unbelievable! @antonio_official02 and @n_ponti01 claimed both the gold medal within minutes AND both set new swiss records! Antonio finished the 400 freestyle in 3:47.89 and Noe touched the 50 butterfly in 23.48 which is also a new championships record! What a historical evening! Congrats to both swimmers! 🎉🎊 #goldenboys #swissrecord #ejc2019 #kazan2019 #swissswimming