Maag gelingt Bestresultat

Worldcup season 2018/2019 is over! Yesterday I got 13th place in the regular race and today in my first ever sprint worldcup race I got 9th place in Sochi🇷🇺 This was a better season than I ever expected and I'm super happy with it 😊 Thanks to everyone who supported me! @swisssliding #lugelove#happy#sochi#finish#worldcup#season