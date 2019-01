Maag erreicht an der WM ihre Ziele

View this post on Instagram

Speechless! Bronze medal at the U23 world championships and 18th place in the regular race! Congrats to @juliataubitz and @prockhannah too! A huge thank you to my coach Stefan, the German coaches and especially to the sled mechanic Robert. Also to my sponsors @fordswitzerland, @skinfit, @hirzl_gloves, @belimo and Ferag as well as @schweizersporthilfe for the support! Today was an unbelievable day and it's so nice to be able to celebrate it with my family❤😘 📸@manuel_steinbach83 #proudtobeswiss #u23 #worldchampionship #bronzemedal #celebrating#lugelove#winterberg