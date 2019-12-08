Was isch das für es Liechtli?

Am Samstag lud der Dampfbahn-Verein Zürcher Oberland (DVZO) Gross und Klein auf eine ganz besondere Reise ein. Mit dem Dampfzug machten sie sich von Bauma aus auf den Weg, um dem Samichlaus entgegenzufahren.

Am Bahnhof Bäretswil stieg der Samichlaus und sein Gehilfe Schmutzli dann dem Zug zu. Er begrüsste die grossen und kleinen Fahrgäste und freute sich, mit so vielen fröhlichen Kindern im Zug fahren zu dürfen. So musste er nicht den ganzen weiten Weg zu Fuss, aus dem dunklen Wald nach Bauma marschieren.

Nach der Rückkehr, hatten die Kinder in der historischen Bahnhofshalle von Bauma dann die Gelegenheit ein «Versli» aufzusagen. Jedes Kind bekam schliesslich – mit oder ohne Versli - ein Geschenksäckli vom Chlaus. Das sorgte, wen wundert's , für viele strahlende Kinderaugen.

Laut Organisationskomitee Samichlaus-Express, hatten sich am Wochenende rund 800 Personen für die vier Fahrten mit den Sonderzug angemeldet.