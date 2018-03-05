Fotos vom Premierenabend

Viel Prominenz bei Art on Ice

Das Eislaufspektakel «Art on Ice» sorgte im Hallenstadion Zürich wieder für volle Ränge. «Züriost» war am Premiereabend dabei.

von
Christian
Saggese
    Impressionen von der Art on Ice-Premiere im Hallenstadion Zürich und der After-Show-Party im Hotel Kameha Grand. (Foto: Bernie Bernhard/www.roliwa.ch)

    Wenn ein grosses Spektakel wie die Eiskunstlaufshow «Art on Ice» über die Bühne geht, lassen sich auch prominente Namen die Show nicht entgehen.

    Unsere Fotografin war am Premiereabend vor Ort. Hier einige Impressionen von der Art on Ice-Premiere im Hallenstadion Zürich und der After-Show-Party im Hotel Kameha Grand, Zürich.

