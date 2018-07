To win a race over 210 km & 7'000 m ascent and race for 9.5 hrs, you need to believe in yourself, trust your strength and have to be willing to go over your limits! This was my 5th win by 5 starts at ultra Marathons (3 x @nedbankdesertdash & 2 x @salzkammerguttrophy ) and there was only one thing the same! My ❤ @vera_adrian7 has supported me in all races, stayes behind me and helpes me before, during & after each races! #thankyou #iloveyou

